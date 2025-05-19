Estonian high jumper Elisabeth Pihela confined to 1.80 meters at Tokyo meet

Estonian high jumper Elisabeth Pihela placed fifth at the weekend's World Athletics Continental Tour Gold-level competition in Tokyo with a jump of 1.80 meters.

The Estonian started the meeting off well with a 1.75 effort and cleared 1.80 on her second attempt. She didn't manage to clear 1.85, however.

Ukraine's Yaroslava Mahuchikh was the clear winner at 1.96. She started at 1.91, at which point all other competitors had already finished their attempts. Mahuchikh made one failed attempt of 2.01 too.

Pihela, 21, was competing in her third competition of the outdoor season. She managed 1.84 meters at both the previous meets, in Xiamen, China, at the end of April and at the Diamond League stage in Keqiao, also in China, two weeks ago.

Her PB is 1.92 meters, set in 2023 in Pärnu.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!