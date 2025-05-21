X!

Basketball star Kotsar extends contract with Japan's Yokohama B-Corsairs

News
Maik-Kalev Kotsar (#21).
Maik-Kalev Kotsar (#21). Source: X/@b_corsairs
News

Estonian basketball player Maik-Kalev Kotsar has extended his contract with Japanese B.League Division One club Yokohama B-Corsairs, and will continue with the team next season.

Kotsar, who plays for the Estonian national team as a center, joined Yokohama last summer, averaged 10.9 points per game over the season, grabbed 8.1 rebounds, and delivered 3.4 assists.

He wrote on his social media account he was "Super excited to continue building what we started this season. I really believe that we have a special group of guys who will fight hard and bring a lot of joy to the B-COR boosters during the 2025-26 season. I'm grateful to our coaching staff and front office for believing in me and I'm very happy to be staying in Yokohama. The boosters have made this place feel like home for me and my family and I hope our team can return the love through our work next season."

Yokohama finished this season second-to-last in the Japanese league's central conference, in seventh place overall.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte Toimetaja: Maarja Värv

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

10:32

Estonian filmmakers: State should block sites pirating local films

10:04

Green technology boom seems to be over, for now

09:32

Expert: US not capitalizing on Russia's predicament

09:13

Estonia Joins UNESCO committee to combat illegal trade in cultural artifacts

08:36

Ike Volkov: Let's first analyze the things we want to do

08:29

Regional ministry proposes new public transportation funding plan

08:25

Basketball star Kotsar extends contract with Japan's Yokohama B-Corsairs

08:13

Estonian foreign minister: UK-EU talks helping to strengthen security

20.05

New Pärnu bridge nears completion

20.05

Tartu sending 3 vehicles to sister city Lviv after fundraising campaign

be prepared!

Most Read articles

18.05

Estonia joins Finland, Sweden in seeking EU approval to commercially hunt seals

19.05

Gallery: Tommy Cash arrives back in Estonia after Eurovision glory

20.05

Estonian student becomes first foreigner to win South Korean beauty pageant prize

16.05

Ukrainians demonstrate inefficiency of yesterday's war at Siil exercise

20.05

Russian authorities release Green Admire tanker seized after leaving Sillamäe Updated

18.05

Tommy Cash: Sorry we came third

20.05

Estonia launches 'A view no one should see' drone safety awareness campaign

20.05

Experts: Russia playing a whole new game in the Baltic Sea

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo