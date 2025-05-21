Basketball star Kotsar extends contract with Japan's Yokohama B-Corsairs

Estonian basketball player Maik-Kalev Kotsar has extended his contract with Japanese B.League Division One club Yokohama B-Corsairs, and will continue with the team next season.

Kotsar, who plays for the Estonian national team as a center, joined Yokohama last summer, averaged 10.9 points per game over the season, grabbed 8.1 rebounds, and delivered 3.4 assists.

He wrote on his social media account he was "Super excited to continue building what we started this season. I really believe that we have a special group of guys who will fight hard and bring a lot of joy to the B-COR boosters during the 2025-26 season. I'm grateful to our coaching staff and front office for believing in me and I'm very happy to be staying in Yokohama. The boosters have made this place feel like home for me and my family and I hope our team can return the love through our work next season."

Yokohama finished this season second-to-last in the Japanese league's central conference, in seventh place overall.

