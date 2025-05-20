Rapla Utilitas ties basketball 3rd/4th place playoff series against TalTech

Rapla Utilitas beat TalTech/Alexela 84:69 at home in the second game of their best-of-three series on Monday.

The result ties things at one each in the third-fourth place playoff matches, with one more game to go.

Rapla had lost to BC Kalev/Cramo and TalTech/Alexela to the Tartu Ülikool Maks & Moorits in the semi-finals, leaving them to play off for bronze.

The score by quarters was 24:15, 21:21, 13:19, and 26:14.

Rapla, who took control right from the start, led the entire first half, yet by the end of the third quarter, TalTech had caught up, even briefly taking the lead 55:52.

In the final quarter, however, the hosts pulled off an 8:0 run, taking a 63:62 lead, then went on another 11:0 run from 73:66, which proved more than enough, though the visitors scored three more points after that.

Jalyn McCreary scored 23 points for the winners, joined by Markus Ruubel, who contributed 13, and Hendrik Eelmäe, who added 12.

The best performers for the visitors were Rasmus Andre with 22 and Carlos Jürgens, who scored 17 points.

The next game in the best-of-three series is to take place at the TalTech sports hall tomorrow, Wednesday. This will be the decider for third place.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!