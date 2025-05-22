Estonia confirmed as co-hosts for 2029 European Basketball Championship

On Thursday, Estonia was confirmed as one of four host countries for the 2029 European Basketball Championship (EuroBasket).

In addition to Estonia, Spain, Greece and Slovenia were also awarded hosting rights for the 2029 competition's groups stages. The finals will take place in Spain.

Finland withdrew from the bidding process to host EuroBasket 2029 at the last minute, while Germany had already withdrawn. The Netherlands and Lithuania missed out on the opportunity to host.

This year's EuroBasket finals gets underway at the end of August and is hosted by Latvia, Finland, Cyprus and Poland. Estonia begin their campaign against Serbia on August 27.

Qualification for the 2029 tournament will begin in February 2028 and end in February 2029.

---

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!