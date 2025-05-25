X!

Eneli Jefimova sets new 200-meter breaststroke PB in London

News
Eneli Jefimova
Eneli Jefimova Source: SCANPIX/EPA
News

While not her strongest distance, swimmer Eneli Jefimova set a new Estonian record in the 200-meter breaststroke at the Adam Peaty Race London International on Saturday, and finished third in a strong field.

Jefimova showed the best form in the heats at the Adam Peaty Race London International, and in the final put in a time of 2:25.59, improving by 0.43 seconds her own PB, and the domestic record, of 2:26.02.

"Three out of three! I've broken all my personal breaststroke records this year and I'm very happy about that," Jefimova said post-race.

"We've been swimming a lot of volume in training lately, which probably means endurance is better. Normally I feel that 200 meters is too long for me, but today I felt really good, and that shows a solid foundation is in place for the summer championships," adding that the work in London is still not done: On Sunday she has the 100-meter final, then the 50-meter on Friday.

Only Britons Angharad Evans (2:24.34) and Abbie Wood (2:25.54) finished ahead of the Estonian.

Men's swimmer Ralf Tribuntsov, who also set a new Estonian record in the 50-meter freestyle heats, finished sixth in his final with a time of 22.36.

He said: "I was very satisfied with the morning; I gave it my all, and it still felt a bit raw. I think I have room to swim even better in freestyle. The evening swim was too late for me. For an old guy like me, a 10 p.m. start is just too late. I'm definitely looking forward to the [Sunday] backstroke."

Daniel Zaitsev came second in the B-final with a time of 22.93, while Morten Hein's seventh in the boys' 100-meter breaststroke final (1:08.56) and Inessa Sorokin ninth in the girls' 50-meter freestyle final (27.22) were the other Estonian finishers.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Kristjan Kallaste

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

11:51

Nõmme Kalju win Tipner Trophy in thrilling penalty shootout

11:12

Tallinn mayor: State unprepared in transition to Estonian education

10:21

Kristin Lätt clear leader in Czech Republic disc golf tournament

10:15

Eneli Jefimova sets new 200-meter breaststroke PB in London

09:28

Journalist: Plenty of loose ends in new Reform-Eesti 200 coalition pact

08:55

Frontex deputy director: Command center in Narva a symbolic signal

24.05

Coalition deal doesn't address fundamental issues, say opposition leaders

24.05

Seaweed and mussel farm coming to bay in coastal Estonian resort town

24.05

Tallinn parties weigh coalition prospects ahead of upcoming local elections

24.05

Reform-Eesti 200 coalition deal finally released, includes tax, pension changes

be prepared!

Most Read articles

23.05

Estonia not following Finland's lead in classification of platform workers

24.05

Tough market as rural homes in Southern Estonia still struggle to sell

24.05

Reform-Eesti 200 coalition deal finally released, includes tax, pension changes

24.05

Under amended law, apartment associations must get basements shelter-ready

22.05

Estonian startup entrepreneurs launch major new Tallinn tech hub

22.05

Wise co-founder: Not investing in Estonia means quitting

24.05

12 firms express interest in Estonian defense industry park

24.05

Seaweed and mussel farm coming to bay in coastal Estonian resort town

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo