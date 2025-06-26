X!

Estonia's Emeli Jefimova reaches U23 Euros final with fastest time in heats

Eneli Jefimova.
Eneli Jefimova. Source: SCANPIX/AFP
Estonia's Eneli Jefimova has reached the final of the women's 50m breaststroke at the European Under-23 Championships in Šamorin, Slovakia. Jefimova was the quickest in the heats and will now be going for glory in the final on Thursday evening.

Jefimova won the second heat with a time of 30.52 seconds. Silje Rongevär Slyngstadli of Norway also swam under 31 seconds, winning the first heat with a time of 3090 seconds.

There are no semi-finals at this edition of the U-23 European Championships, meaning the eight fastest swimmers in the heats all advance to the final. The women's 50m breaststroke final is scheduled for Thursday evening at 7 p.m. Estonian time.

Jefimova will also compete in the 100m and 200m breaststroke at the championships.

Of the other Estonians competing, Lars Kuljus finished 21st In the men's 200m freestyle, with a time of 1 minute 50.07 seconds. In the men's 50m breaststroke, Ralf Roose was 25th in 28.91 seconds and Lars Sebastian Antoniak 29th in 29.41 seconds. In the men's 200 m backstroke, Alan Smok ended 30th with a time of 2 minutes 11.84 seconds.

---

Editor: Michael Cole, Maarja Värv

