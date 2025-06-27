Estonia's Eneli Jefimova reaches 100m Euros final in pursuit of second gold

Estonia's Eneli Jefimova has reached the final of the women's 100m breaststroke at the European Under-23 Swimming Championships in Šamorin, Slovakia. Jefimova will now be looking to add to the 50m gold she won on Thursday.

Jefimova, who was crowned European U-23 champion in the women's 50m after swimming 30.03 seconds on Thursday, has now reached the final of the 100m breaststroke. The Estonian recorded a time of 1 minute 07.21 seconds in the heats on Friday to secure first place in the final.

Lithuania's Kotryna Teterevkova was second in the heats, 0.95 seconds behind lost to Jefimova. Sweden's Olivia Klint Ipsa, who finished third, trailed Jefimova by 1.37 seconds, with Martina Bukvic of Serbia, Ellie McCartney of Ireland, Clara Rybak-Andersen of Denmark, Eszter Bekesi of Hungary and Silje Rongevär Slyngstadli of Norway also all reaching the final.

The final of the women's 100m breaststroke gets underway at 7.13 p.m. Estonian time on Friday evening. Jefimova currently holds the Estonian national record for the event of 1 minute 05.81 seconds, which she set in London a month ago.

---

