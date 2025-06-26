X!

Estonia's Eneli Jefimova wins swimming gold at U-23 Euros in Slovakia

Eneli Jefimova
Eneli Jefimova Source: World Aquatics
Eneli Jefimova has won gold for Estonia in the women's 50m breaststroke at the European Under-23 Championships in Šamorin, Slovakia.

Eneli Jefimova swam 30.03 seconds in the final to be crowned European Under-23 Champion.

"The swim was technically bad, but the time was more or less the same. It's hot here in Slovakia and the mood is good! The shortest distance is done and I'm relaxed, happy and looking forward to the coming days!" the Estonian Swimming Federation quoted Jefimova as saying after the race.

In the morning, Jefimova swam the best time in the heats of 30.52 seconds to reach the final Silje Rongevär Slyngstadli of Norway also swam under 31 seconds in the heats, finishing in 30.90 seconds.

Jefimova will now be looking to add more medals as she takes part in the 100m and 200m breaststroke at the championships.

Editor: Michael Cole,

