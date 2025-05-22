X!

TalTech/Alexela win game one of Estonian playoff series against Rapla

News
Ran Andre Pehka scoring for TalTech/Alexela in the opening game of their third-fourth place playoff series against Rapla Utilitas.
Ran Andre Pehka scoring for TalTech/Alexela in the opening game of their third-fourth place playoff series against Rapla Utilitas. Source: TalTech/ALEXELA/Facebook
News

TalTech/Alexela came from behind to beat Rapla Utilitas 91:67 at home in the third game of the Estonian basketball championship third-fourth place playoff, giving them a 2–1 lead in the series.

Earlier in the week, it was Rapla who had pulled off a home win, to tie things up 1–1 in matches.

TalTech trailed 19:14 after the first quarter but reversed course to take the lead 41:36 at halftime after a 9:0 run. By the end of the third quarter, the hosts had a 13-point lead, securing the 91:67 win with a dominant final quarter. Rasmus Andre led the scoreboard for TalTech with 21 points, while Rapla's top scorer was Brandon McKissic with 14 points.

The fourth game of the best-of-five series will be held on Saturday in Rapla. If TalTech wins, they take the third place spot, while a Rapla win would force a fifth and decisive match.

Tartu Ülikool Maks&Moorits, who had beaten TalTech in the semifinal series, pulled off a shock away win in the first of the final series on Tuesday. The other finalist is BC Kalev/Cramo, who had seen off Rapla in the semifinals.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Henrik Laever,m Andrew Whyte

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:29

TalTech/Alexela win game one of Estonian playoff series against Rapla

17:12

Watchdog wants Isamaa leader to return thousands of euros for Postimees webcast Updated

16:51

Rail Baltica Tallinn passenger terminal contract signed

16:48

Roadwork on Tartu's Riia tänav postponed by inclement weather

16:24

EstLink 2 repair work starts in the Gulf of Finland

16:04

Contemporary Estonian plays published in Latvian

16:04

Minister: Ottawa Convention withdrawal enhances Estonia's defense options

16:01

Prosecutor demands 17-year prison sentence for Peterson for treason

15:32

Banks urging politicians to change II pillar funded pensions scheme

15:29

Sports school's volleyball team joins Baltic league

be prepared!

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo