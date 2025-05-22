TalTech/Alexela win game one of Estonian playoff series against Rapla

TalTech/Alexela came from behind to beat Rapla Utilitas 91:67 at home in the third game of the Estonian basketball championship third-fourth place playoff, giving them a 2–1 lead in the series.

Earlier in the week, it was Rapla who had pulled off a home win, to tie things up 1–1 in matches.

TalTech trailed 19:14 after the first quarter but reversed course to take the lead 41:36 at halftime after a 9:0 run. By the end of the third quarter, the hosts had a 13-point lead, securing the 91:67 win with a dominant final quarter. Rasmus Andre led the scoreboard for TalTech with 21 points, while Rapla's top scorer was Brandon McKissic with 14 points.

The fourth game of the best-of-five series will be held on Saturday in Rapla. If TalTech wins, they take the third place spot, while a Rapla win would force a fifth and decisive match.

Tartu Ülikool Maks&Moorits, who had beaten TalTech in the semifinal series, pulled off a shock away win in the first of the final series on Tuesday. The other finalist is BC Kalev/Cramo, who had seen off Rapla in the semifinals.

--

