Kristin Lätt clear leader in Czech Republic disc golf tournament

Disc golf star Kristin Lätt topped the leaderboard after day two of the Disc Golf Pro Tour (DGPT) event in Benešov, Czech Republic, with one more day to play.

While Lätt plies much of her trade in the U.S., most North American disc golfers have not made the journey in the opposite direction to play in Europe.

On day two of the competition, Lätt finished 11 under par, throwing birdies—one throw under par—on eight of the last ten holes.

She leads her compatriot Anneli Tõugjas-Männiste and Norwegian Ida Emilie Nesse by five throws, going into the third and final day.

Finn Silva Saarinen, who led after the first day, faded to sixth place after Saturday's play.

Two other Estonians also placed in the top 10: Kaidi Allsalu shares sixth place with a score eight below, while Keiti Tätte is in joint eighth place, at seven below par.

Estonian Mauri Villmann was in the lead in the men's event after day one.

The competition finishes on Sunday.

Editor: Siim Boikov, Andrew Whyte

