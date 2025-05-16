Canal in former Ida-Viru quarry to host rowing, canoeing events this summer

This summer, Aidu Water Sports Center in Northeastern Estonia will welcome several rowing and canoeing events, even as delays have put a damper on plans for its full public opening.

For years, the new water sports center built in Aidu's former oil shale quarry has been seen as a potential new draw for local tourism — but so far, the center has yet to take off.

Like last year, the focus at Aidu this summer will remain on hosting corporate events and competitions as construction continues.

Estonia's national rowing team held qualifying trials in the main canal this month — albeit without marked lanes.

"This season, our main focus will be on sports competitions," confirmed Hardi Murula, a board member at Aidu Water Sports Center.

"We'll have a lane marking system in place soon, officially designating the canal as a rowing and canoeing course," he continued. "And since rowers and paddlers have been waiting for this for a very long time, we're focusing on ensuring that the competitions run smoothly so that everyone can train and compete in proper conditions."

Estonia's rowing championships will take place in Aidu on July 12-13, followed by the canoeing championships on August 2-3. While this will be the first time the rowing championships are held at the center, canoeists have been competing national championships there since 2018, despite the limited facilities available in earlier years.

Swimming area in the works

Construction of the Aidu Water Sports Center, meanwhile, has continued to drag. While the EU-supported facility was originally slated for completion in 2019, the main building wasn't finished until 2023. The center briefly opened its doors to the public last summer, but it quickly became clear that it wasn't yet ready to offer everyday services for casual visitors.

"It's more sensible to plan all these services in advance," acknowledged Murula. "That way we know to expect someone, and can ensure they get the service they came for when they do arrive. If someone just says, 'Oh, the sun's out today, I'll go check it out,' they might find the center completely closed due to [ongoing] construction, or that the specific service they wanted isn't available."

This year's plans also include repairing the road leading to the water sports center, as well as the roads and parking lots at the center itself. A grandstand with stairs is in the works as well.

"We're also building a public and safe swimming area, which locals in particular have long been waiting for," the board member added.

The Aidu Water Sports Center is a foundation established in 2011 by the Maidla municipal government, Estonian Olympic Committee (EOK), Estonian Rowing Association (ESL), Estonian Canoeing Federation (EAF) and Estonian Powerboating Union (EVL).

