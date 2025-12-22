X!

23-year-old from Tartu makes Estonian powerboat racing history in UAE

Stefan Arand in the Sharjah boat.
Stefan Arand in the Sharjah boat. Source: Simon Palfrader
A powerboat racer from Tartu made history by becoming the first Estonian to win a main race in the UIM F1H2O powerboat class in an event in the United Arab Emirates.

23-year-old Stefan Arand, who finished fourth overall in the series for the Sharjah Team, said: "The season ended better than I could ever have imagined. At the home race, we managed to bring home our first victory," Arand said post-race. "There are so many feelings and emotions. It's hard to put it all into words. I want to thank everyone who has been part of this journey. Those who have helped and supported me and who will continue to support me."

Stefan Arand. Source: Simon Palfrader

"We are very satisfied with the season overall," Arand added. "We will continue with the same team next year. The contract has been renewed. Hopefully, this victory is the first of many," he went on.

The final round of the Formula 1 powerboat world championship was held in the UAE, with the Estonian showing the strongest performance in the main races.

Arand in the Sharjah team boat coming up to overtake a competitor. Source: ERR

American Shaun Torrente won the championship overall, with 99 points, while Arand finished fourth overall with 83 points. This also led to a new contract being signed with his team.

Stefan Arand after his UAE win. Source: ERR

1H2O (Formula 1 H2O) is the highest class of single-seater, inshore circuit powerboat racing, often called "Formula 1 on water" for its speed, competition, and adrenaline. Organized by the Union Internationale Motonautique (UIM), it features spectacular races with high-performance catamarans on lakes, rivers, or bays, with drivers competing for world championship titles and points at Grand Prix events worldwide.

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Siim Boikov

