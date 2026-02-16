X!

Estonian race driver Ralf Aron in fiery shunt in Australia

News
Ralf Aron in the Mercedes GT3 car.
Ralf Aron in the Mercedes GT3 car. Source: GT World Challenge Asia
News

Estonian racing driver Ralf Aron crashed heavily at the prestigious Bathurst 12 Hour in Australia Sunday.

The accident, at the Intercontinental GT3 series event held on the demanding Mount Panorama circuit in New South Wales, caused Aron and his team, Craft Bamboo Racing Mercedes-AMG GT3, to retire from the race.

Aron, 27, was able to exit the car on his own after the shunt and climb over the track barrier.

Aron and his experienced teammates Lucas Auer and Maximilian Götz had started the race from second on the grid. Max Götz moved into the lead after a great start, a position that Auer and Aron were also able to hold on to for the next few hours of the total 12. With just under four hours left to run and the safety car having just left the track, Aron was on duty at the wheel of the Craft Bamboo Racing car, still in the lead.

He then reached a section with several blind corners in succession, unaware that two backmarkers had had a minor coming together, with their cars practically blocking the entire track.

The Craft Bamboo team had been experiencing radio communication problems, meaning the team were unable to notify Aron via the radio.

The upshot was Aron head-on T-boned one of the stationary vehicles, a Porsche which was lying perpendicular to the track, destroying the front end of the Mercedes and leading to an oil fire breaking out under the hood. After extracting himself from the car and leaving the trackside, the Estonian was taken by ambulance to the circuit's medical center, and then to the nearest hospital for more thorough examinations. Delfi reported Aron said initial examinations showed compression fractures in two vertebrae, while the Estonian noted that fortunately his arms and legs are mobile, and he will not require surgery.

"I am very grateful to the team and to my teammates Lucas and Max for their support, as well as to everyone who has sent messages of encouragement," Aron added. "The race had been going very successfully for us, because after moving up to the lead following the start, we managed to stay there with varying success throughout the race," Aron went on.

"After the safety car left and I was leading the race, I noticed yellow flags at one of the marshal posts. I did manage to slow down slightly before a blind corner, but a Porsche was completely blocking the track and I hit it at high speed. The car caught fire and although I felt pain in my back, I somehow managed to get out."

The Bathurst 12 Hour has been running since 1991, inspired by the classic Bathurst 500 production car race.

Aron has competed in the Italian F4 Championship, ADAC Formula 4 and European Formula 3 championships for Prema Powerteam and Hitech GP. He is a team manager at Prema, but continues to race with Mercedes-AMG. He is the older brother of Paul Aron, a reserve driver with the Alpine Formula One team.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Anders Nõmm

Related

job vacancy at err news

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:17

'Key milestone' unified transport ticket platform being rolled out this year

17:05

Lasse Liikane: A prison guard's view of Swedish prisoners in Tartu

16:32

Brit Mesipuu: What should parents do if they find their children 'vaping'

16:21

Employers and unions agree on €946 as Estonia's new minimum wage

15:55

Overestimated inflation rate will impact Estonia's economy for years to come

15:31

Ardo Hansson: The slow pace of world market price drops reaching Estonia

15:02

Estonian race driver Ralf Aron in fiery shunt in Australia

14:31

Major Estonian natural gas seller to hike price in March

13:58

Reader's question: Does winter swimming really bring health benefits?

13:30

Estonians take clean sweep of all main Tartu Ski Marathon categories

be prepared!

Most Read articles

15.02

Saaremaa-Hiiumaa ice road closes after large crack forms

15.02

Income tax declarations can be submitted from Monday

15.02

Vanilla Ninja to represent Estonia at 2026 Eurovision Song Contest

15.02

New ice road opens between Vormsi and mainland Estonia

15.02

Estonia looking into AI grading for native language exams

08:24

Food prices continued to rise in January

12.02

Estonia's largest cheesemaker files for bankruptcy

12.02

ISS expels Russian citizen it says planned attack on Estonia

09:14

Dry firewood in Estonia all sold out as deep winter freeze continues

10.02

Estonian blogger goes viral after building unique 'Tesla Cybertruck'

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo