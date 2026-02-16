Speed skater Marten Liiv 18th in Winter Olympics 500m event

Estonian speed skater Marten Liiv finished 18th in the 500 meters at the Milano Cortina Winter Olympics.

In the recently concluded World Cup season, the Estonian had shown progress over this distance, finishing sixth overall in the World Cup standings.

Last week at the Winter Games, Liiv had placed 14th in the 1,000-meter event.

A total of 29 skaters competed, and Liiv clocked a time of 34.83 seconds, finishing 1.06 seconds behind eventual gold medal winner Jordan Stolz of the U.S. Stolz's 33.77 was a new Olympic record, and this was his second medal at the 2026 Games.

