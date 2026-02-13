Estonians 28th and 34th in Milano Cortina Winter Olympics men's 10K freestyle ski

Alvar Johannes Alev was the highest placing Estonian competing in the men's 10 km freestyle cross-country skiing race at the Milano Cortina Winter Olympics, finishing 28th.

His compatriot, Martin Himma, finished 36th, from the starting field of 113.

Norway's Johannes Høsflot Kläbo, one of the pre-race favorites, won the event with a time of (20:36.2); Alev was a minute and 34 seconds behind Kläbo, while Himma finished 11.4 seconds after that.

This was Kläbo's third gold medal at the Milano Cortina games, having won the skiathlon and individual sprint skiing events.

