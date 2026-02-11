Lajal forfeits match as Estonia's top 2 men's tennis stars meet in France

X!

Estonia's top two men's tennis stars Mark Lajal (ATP No. 158) and Daniil Glinka (ATP No. 170) faced off at the ATP Challenger 125 tournament in Pau, France on Wednesday.

However, the first-round match between the two Estonians was left unfinished with Glinka leading 6-3, 4-3 in the second set.

Lajal needed medical breaks for treatment several times during the contest before opting to withdraw after an hour and eleven minutes of play, handing Glinka the win by forfeit.

Glinka is up against Alexander Shevchenko (ATP No. 84) of Kazakhstan in round two.

