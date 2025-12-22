X!

Pärnu VK and Rae Spordikool Estonian volleyball champs 2025

Rae Spordikool/Viaston players crowned domestic cup champions.
Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
Estonia's volleyball cup winners in both men's and women's series were decided over the weekend.

In the men's, Pärnu VK beat Tartu Bigbank in a five-set battle in the Aadu Luukas Cup final.

Meanwhile, Rae Spordikool/Viaston won the women's final in three sets against Viimsi/Tallinn University.

Player Silvia Pertens said the team, which recently made the last 16 in Europe's CEV Volleyball Challenge Cup, came to win and got off to a strong start with good momentum and serving. "The opponent struggled in reception and couldn't build their attack. But in the second and third sets they received better and started to work through our attacks. They dug well in defense. They definitely caused us some headaches."

Viimsi head coach Sten Esna meanwhile said her team needs to get more experience in, to learn how to win matches of that caliber. "Even today, one of the girls was born in 2011, 2010, 2009 – that's the raw material I'm working with right now, so this was an investment in the future. Heading into the spring, I'm optimistic. I know that if we continue to work hard, push ourselves and the girls trust me, then we are capable of turning games like this in our favor," Esna said.

Rae Spordikool/Viaston won the Estonian Cup for the second year in a row. Last year, they defeated TalTech/Macta Beauty in the final. "We didn't serve very aggressively either, but we kept the errors down," Rae head coach Raigo Tatrik told ERR. "Fortunately, the opponent gave away easy points both in reception and attack, and the first two sets were exactly how we had imagined."

Perillus said the team started strongly and the first set was one-sided, while the second stayed even until 13:13 before Rae decided it with an eight-point run. The third set was also close, with Viimsi leveling at 21:21 and 22:22 before Rae took the final three points. Rae's attack efficiency was 39 percent and reception 27 percent, compared to Viimsi's 27 and 21 percent. Silvia Pertens and Kristel Allorg scored 12 points each for the winners, while Ave Kuusk led Viimsi with 12 points. Perillus added that despite some mental fluctuation, the team corrected its mistakes late on and secured the cup.

Pärnu VK players at Sunday's Aadu Luukas final, where the were triumphant. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR

Meanwhile in the men's, Pärnu VK defeated Tartu Bigbank 3–2 (26:24, 25:20, 10:25, 24:26, 15:13) in the Aadu Luukas Volleyball Cup final held at Unibet Arena.

After winning the first two sets, Pärnu lost the third to Tartu before edging a close fourth despite saving three set points. Pärnu then controlled the deciding set, moving from 5:5 to 12:7 and converting the third match point at 14:11. Pärnu recorded 44 percent attack efficiency and 47 percent reception, while Tartu posted 46 and 45 percent. Daniel Ramirez Pita led the winners with 18 points, and Pärnu secured their 13th Estonian Cup title.

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Siim Boikov

