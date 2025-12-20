Estonian golfer Ken-Marten Soo wins pro tournament in Spain

Soo finished the tournament, which took place at Torrequebrada Golf Club on December 16-18, with a score of -15. With a playoff needed to decide the winner, the Estonian kept his cool to claim victory ahead of Irishman John Murphy.

Soo led the way from day one, and although his pursuers caught up with him several times, it was Murphy who came closes to taking the lead from the Estonian. Murphy and Soo ended up sharing the lead on the final hole thanks to the Irishman picking up consecutive birdies with long putts on the 16th and 17th.

With the play-off played on the 18th hole, Soo stayed calm to finish with a birdie, earning his first pro golf win.

The Winter Tour Marbella is a winter mini-tour for professional golfers, played from November to February on various courses across Spain's southeast coast.

---

