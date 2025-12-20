X!

Estonian golfer Ken-Marten Soo wins pro tournament in Spain

News
News

Estonia's Ken-Marten Soo has won the Winter Tour Marbella professional golf tournament following a dramatic play-off against Ireland's John Murphy.

Soo finished the tournament, which took place at Torrequebrada Golf Club on December 16-18, with a score of -15. With a playoff needed to decide the winner, the Estonian kept his cool to claim victory ahead of Irishman John Murphy.

Soo led the way from day one, and although his pursuers caught up with him several times, it was Murphy who came closes to taking the lead from the Estonian. Murphy and Soo ended up sharing the lead on the final hole thanks to the Irishman picking up consecutive birdies with long putts on the 16th and 17th.

With the play-off played on the 18th hole, Soo stayed calm to finish with a birdie, earning his first pro golf win.

The Winter Tour Marbella is a winter mini-tour for professional golfers, played from November to February on various courses across Spain's southeast coast.

---

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Michael Cole, Anders Nõmm

Related

NEWS IN SIMPLE ESTONIAN

Watch again: Iseoma

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

16:56

Former WTA No.2 Anett Kontaveit wins Estonian padel masters in Tallinn

16:45

Estonian golfer Ken-Marten Soo wins pro tournament in Spain

16:12

Tourists and locals alike flock to Tartu's ice skating rink this winter

15:25

Ministry commissions assessment on legality of prison smoking ban

14:40

Jet2 launches winter 2026 flights from Tallinn to Leeds and London Gatwick

13:56

Experts: EU loan will help Ukraine resist for a couple more years

13:10

Former PM Kaja Kallas retracts Covid-era protest statements on social media

12:20

Phone numbers beginning with 8 increasingly common in Estonia

11:27

Fear of fraud causing people to ignore calls from couriers and police

10:43

Tõnis Saarts: The year of triumph for conservatives

be prepared!

Most Read articles

18.12

Russian border guards crossed into Estonia with unclear motives, minister says

18.12

Estonia sends its unwanted 1- and 2-cent coins south to Latvia

19.12

Ministry wants Weapons Act reform to increase population's preparedness for crises

18.12

Estonia's police send black Christmas cards to over 800 dangerous drivers

18.12

Estonia could close border with Russia after illegal crossing, minister says

18.12

Genocide scholar: The shadow of the Holocaust leaves us blind to other wars

18.12

Tallinn park to test Estonia's first multifunctional streetlight network

09:08

Experts: Chinese e-commerce platform Temu's arrival may threaten local economy

11:27

Fear of fraud causing people to ignore calls from couriers and police

17.12

Gallery: Estonia installs first bunkers on Baltic Defense Line

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo