Estonia's first pro golf tournament set for summer 2026

Golf.
Golf. Source: Unsplash
Next summer, as part of the European professional series HotelPlanner Tour, Estonia's first ever professional golf tournament will take place in Jõelähtme, Harju County.

The Infortar Estonian Challenge will be held at the Estonian Golf & Country Club, with a total prize fund of €300,000 – a record-breaking amount for Estonian sporting events. The overall winner stands to receive €48,000 in prize money.

According to Ain Hanschmidt, president of the Estonian Golf Association (EGL), hosting a professional tournament in Estonia is a landmark step in the development of golf across the country.

"For Estonian golfers, it is a window into the professional world; for fans, an opportunity to witness top-level golf firsthand; and for Estonian sport as a whole, another international high-class event alongside the WRC Delfi Rally Estonia, Swedbank Tallinn Marathon, and Ironman – one that will help make our country and our players more visible on the global stage," Hanschmidt said. 

"Estonia will become the 52nd country in the history of the series to host a HotelPlanner Tour event, and the first new country since 2020. A total of 156 top-level players from around the world will come to Estonia – both rising stars and golfers who have already earned millions of euros over their careers," said HotelPlanner tour director Sam Townend. 

The EGL has signed a three-year agreement with the European Tour Group, with the total cost of organizing three stages exceeding €1.5 million.

EGL President Ain Hanschmidt and Estonian Golf & Country Club Board Chair Hanno Kross. Source: Kaspar Pokk

The first Infortar Estonian Challenge will take place from July 30 to August 2, 2026 on the Sea Course at the Estonian Golf & Country Club (EGCC).

Organizing the event gives the Estonian Golf Union 50 participation slots that can be exchanged with other tournament organizers. This will allow Estonian golfers to begin their professional journey from the second tier of European professional golf. 

HotelPlanner Tour (formerly known as the Challenge Tour) is the second-highest level of European professional golf and his been held since 1989. It serves as a launchpad for players striving to reach the world's elite. The top 20 players of each season advance to the DP World Tour (formerly the European Tour). To date, 231 former HotelPlanner Tour players have won a combined total of 618 tournaments on the DP World Tour. 

Editor: Michael Cole, Anders Nõmm

