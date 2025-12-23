Henri Veesaar's North Carolina get big NCAA win

Estonian basketball Henri Veesaar and his US college the North Carolina Tar Heels took a significant National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) win in beating the East Carolina Pirates by nearly 40 points on Monday.

Playing in front of a home crowd, North Carolina opened their account with a 12–2 run and were 49–26 ahead by the halftime break. No drastic change followed in the second half. The Tar Heels sealed a dominant 99–51 victory.

Veesaar, 21, who plays center, himself got 26 minutes' court time, and recording another double-double in that time, with 16 points and ten rebounds. He was particularly accurate from beyond the arc, making four of five attempts, and also posted one assist.

The Tar Heels have now won 12 games this season, despite a loss to Michigan State late last month. They now head into the Christmas break, with the season resuming on New Year's Eve, when they host Florida State.



