Estonian basketball stars Raieste and Drell help sides to victory in Spanish league

Estonian international basketball stars Sander Raieste and Henri Drell both put in strong performances to help their respective teams to victory in the Spanish league this weekend.

Sander Raieste helped his team Ucam Murcia to an 86-79 win away against Granada on Sunday. Raieste, who started the game for Murcia, scored eight points, including one spectacular dunk, made four rebounds and picked up two assists.

The win was Murcia's tenth in this year's championship so far, leaving Raieste's club closely behind league leaders Real Madrid, who recorded a 91-82 win over Unicaja at home later on Sunday.

Ucam Murcia will host Real Madrid on Tuesday night.

Another important victory was also achieved by Raieste's fellow Estonian national team star, Henri Drell. Drell's teal Joventut Badalona defeated Breogán 83-75 at home. Drell, who started for his team, scored 11 points and made 3 rebounds in the game.

The win was Joventut's eighth victory in the current championship, leaving them in sixth overall.

---

