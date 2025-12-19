X!

Estonian basketball players see mixed Champions League fortunes

Henri Drell (0) in action for Joventut.
Henri Drell (0) in action for Joventut. Source: FIBA
Estonian national team basketball player Henri Drell's Badalona Joventut (Spain) beat Cholet Basket 89:87 away from home in the final group-stage game of the Basketball Champions League.

With the result, Joventut finished Group C with a perfect record of six wins and are through to the round of 16.

Drell, a small forward who in his career so far has got in NBA court time as well as play time with top European clubs, played for a total of 18 minutes, during which time he scored 13 points, grabbed four rebounds and doled out one assist.

At the opposite end of Group C was Artur Konontšuk's club Bursaspor (Turkey), who lost all six games and so are out of the competition. In their final game, they lost 92:83 at home against Hapoel Holon (Israel).

Konontšuk played nearly 24 minutes, scoring eight points, collecting three rebounds and recording one assist.

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Maarja Värv

