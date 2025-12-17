X!

Video: Estonian basketball player Henri Veesaar stars in win for North Carolina

News
Henri Veesaar..
Henri Veesaar.. Source: SCANPIX/AP
News

Estonian basketball player Henri Veesaar top-scored for North Carolina Tar Heels as his team picked up a 77-58 win against East Tennessee State Buccanneers.

The first half of the game was evenly matched, before Veesaar's North Carolina Tar Heels took a 15-point lead at the start of the second half. They stayed around 20 points in front until the end of the game, running out comfortable winners.

Veesaar, top-scored with 26 points in the game (8/8 two-pointers, 2/3 three-pointers, 4/4 free throws) – a new NCAA (National Collegiate Athletic Association) career scoring record for the Estonian. Veesaar also recorded 8 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 blocked shot, 1 turnover and 1 personal foul during the game.

---

Editor: Henrik Laever, Michael Cole

