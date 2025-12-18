X!

Estonia's Jäätma siblings cap successful Berlin archery event with gold medals

Lisell Jäätma (1st place) on the podium.
Lisell Jäätma (1st place) on the podium. Source: Berlin Open
Estonia's archers won two gold medals and several high placings at the Berlin Open indoor tournament over the weekend.

The team included Lisell and Robin Jäätma, Meeri-Marita Paas, Svetlana Tatarlõ, Hanna Liina Lippand, and Priit Tanvel, competing in both recurve and compound categories.

In the recurve competition on Friday, Svetlana Tatarlõ scored 567 points, placing 18th of 148 women's archers, top-32, before losing her first duel 6:0. At her first major international recurve event, Hanna Liina Lippand scored 472 points for 105th place, while Priit Tanvel finished 57th of 188 men, narrowly missing the eliminations.

Attention then turned to the compound division on Saturday afternoon. Lisell Jäätma placed fourth with 591 points, Robin Jäätma fifth on 593, and Meeri-Marita Paas ninth with 584.

Later that evening, the elimination rounds began. Robin won his 1/16 and 1/8 finals with maximum scores, Lisell advanced convincingly, and all three Estonians reached Sunday's quarterfinals.

Lisell Jäätma, Meeri-Marita Paas and Robin Jäätma. Source: ERR

Sunday proved decisive. Paas beat Italy's Giulia Di Nardo 147:146 in the quarterfinals, lost 148:147 to Lisell in the semifinals, and fell 146:145 in the bronze match to place fourth overall. Lisell defeated a strong Spanish opponent 148:145 in the quarterfinals, beat her teammate in the semifinal, and edged Croatia's Amanda Mlinaric 147:146 in the final to take gold. Robin won his quarterfinal 149:145, overcame the qualification leader 148:147 in the semifinal, and defeated Denmark's Martin Damsbo 149:147 in the final for gold.

After the competition, both gold medalists reflected on their performances.
"I am very satisfied with how the weekend in Berlin went. It was the first major competition where I tested my new bow, and it seems to suit me well. This win definitely gave me more confidence, and I am already looking forward to the upcoming major competitions," Lisell Jäätma said.

"I am very happy with my shooting in Berlin. I managed to shoot high scores in all of my duels — something that hasn't always worked out for me," added Robin.

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Anders Nõmm

Estonia's Jäätma siblings cap successful Berlin archery event with gold medals

