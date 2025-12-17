Basketball team TalTech/Alexela wins third ENBL match in a row

This marked the Estonian team's third consecutive win in the series after two losses at the start of the ENBL season. TalTech are now mid-table in Group A.

The match in Bergen began with TalTech in the lead. The hosts managed to level the score in the second quarter. After the halftime break, however, TalTech shifted up a gear with a 9:0 run. The Norwegian club was unable to recover from this.

The scoreline by quarters (TalTech listed first) was: (26:20, 13:20, 21:9, 29:22).

Oliver Suurorg led the scoreboard for the winners with 22 points. Oliver Metsalu contributed 13, Kaarel Valb 12 and Saimon Sutt 11 points.

Fyllingen have lost all six of their matches so far and sit in last place in Group A.

Meanwhile in Group B, Keila Coolbet suffered a clear 98:73 away loss against Dinamo Zagreb. The team have lost all six of their matches so far in Group B.

--

