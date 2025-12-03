Estonian basketball player Kerr Kriisa top scorer in Cincinnati University NCAA win

Estonian point guard Kerr Kriisa was top scorer for the University of Cincinnati Bearcats in its NCAA men's basketball clash with the Tarleton State Texans.

Kriisa scored 20 points in the 76:58 victory for Cincinnati.

"I have looked at my missed shots and many of the balls have popped out of the rim. I just stayed with it. This kind of game had to come at some point. I have to thank my teammates. Many of the movements were for me. Finally the shot started to fall in too," Kriisa said post-match.

Rising as Cincinnati's top scorer, Kriisa also produced a highest-scoring outing of the season so far, collecting 20 points in 30 minutes (two-pointers 1/1, three-pointers 6/11), three assists, and one rebound.

The Estonian had not reached double-digit scoring in any of the team's previous games this season.

The hosts stormed ahead in the first half, taking a ten-point lead with an 11:0 run, but by halftime Tarleton State had trimmed the gap to two points.

The second half, however, belonged to the hosts, who reclaimed a 10-point lead early in the period and ultimately sealed a 76:58 win.

Cincinnati are now six and two so far this season.

--

