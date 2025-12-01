Estonia takes bronze at group gymnastics world championships in Bulgaria

Estonia took bronze in the countries' ranking, at the IFAGG Group Gymnastics World Championships in Samokov, Bulgaria.

Three Estonian senior and three junior squads represented Estonia.

"The general level of the world championship has noticeably risen this year," said Pille‑Riin Paas, head of the Estonian gymnastics union's group gymnastics committee.

"The diverse and strong competition clearly showed that international development in group gymnastics remains fast and demands ever greater dedication from countries," she added.

"The performances of Estonian groups were confident and stable, proving that Estonia remains competitive in group gymnastics," Paas continued.

"Both junior and senior divisions achieved an excellent third place in the countries' rankings. This result reflects the focused work, effort, and professionalism of our gymnasts and coaches, allowing Estonian group gymnastics to maintain a strong and reliable international level," she went on.

n the countries' overall ranking, the total of Estonian teams best routine attempts was 74.450 points. That performance secured third place, behind Finland and Bulgaria.

In the senior world championship division, the top result from Estonia came from the club VK Rütmika Rebasesabad, which earned 54.900 points across two attempts and finished sixth among all squads. The gold medal for the division went to Bulgaria national team.

Among juniors, the most successful Estonian group was VK Rütmika Rebasesabad Junior, whose 53.100-point total over two routines also yielded sixth place. Another Estonian finalist was Võimlemisklubi Janika Minella, placing 10th with 49.000 points.

The next world championships are late November next year in Osaka, Japan.

