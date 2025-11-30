X!

Eneli Jefimova reunited with Estonian coach ahead of Euro short course championships

News
Eneli Jefimova
Eneli Jefimova Source: ERR
News

European U-23 100-meter breaststroke champion Eneli Jefimova has reunited with her coach ahead of next week's European Aquatics Short Course Swimming Championships in Lublin, Poland.

Jefimova starts as the defending European champion and the top seed of the season rankings.

Jefimova has been at college in North America this academic year, at the University of North Carolina. She took the time for a trip back home this week. Although it was a break, there was no let-up in the training. It went ahead early on Saturday morning at Tallinn's Sõle pool.

It also gave the swimmer a chance to reunite with her long-term coach in Estonia, Henry Hein.

"The feeling was very good," Hein said of the training session.

"The athlete swam fast too, so it's always good to be at the poolside. It was very enjoyable to do everyday coaching work again for a change," he added.

Henry Hein with Eneli Jefimova during training in Tallinn. Source: ERR

"It was nice to talk about how things have been going," Jefimova said of the reunion. "I got some feedback from him. He had not seen me swim for three months. He told me what has changed and what has improved," she added.

Jefimova, 18, tops the European seasonal rankings with a time she swam in mid-October at the FINA Swimming World Cup stages in North America.

Since then, she has raced three times in indoor competitions. While not as many times as Jefimova would have hoped, she was also hampered by a brief period of sickness. She was still satisfied with her preparations.

The training at the Sõle pool included a 100-meter test swim, broken into two 50-meter chunks swum at 50 meters' speed. There was just a 10-second break between circuits, a technique Jefimova said she and Hein had used before. She also took U-23 breaststroke gold over 50 meters in Slovakia in the summer.

Hein remained confident his former student will be able to successfully defend her 100-meter title in Lublin.

"I see no reason why it should be any different. She has been swimming very well on the European short course for the last three years. And I see it that this year is no exception," the coach added.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Siim Boikov

Related

news in simple estonian

Watch again: Iseoma

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

16:26

Estonia's biggest ever rabbit show opened in Järva County

15:44

Eneli Jefimova reunited with Estonian coach ahead of Euro short course championships

14:38

Gallery: Christmas tree lights illuminate Tallinn's Niguliste Museum

14:01

Rakvere church sets out road traffic signs advent display

12:36

ETV's 'Jõulutunnel' Christmas charity drive to focus on rare diseases affecting children

11:33

Experts: Peeter Raudsepp pick as Tallinn mayor smart move by Isamaa

10:51

Estonian rally driver Ott Tänak 11th in final WRC race

10:02

Number of post offices in Estonia to be nearly halved in 2026

09:31

Businessman on wanted list: No need for 'state manhunt'

08:49

Expert: Ukraine corruption controversy weakens its negotiating position

be prepared!

Most Read articles

29.11

Gallery: Estonia's new passenger trains hit the rails in Tallinn Updated

29.11

Principals caught off guard by earlier start to Estonia's new school-age rule

29.11

Estonia narrows Navy ship talks to four firms

28.11

Tallinn finds plenty wrong with newly renovated Lastekodu tänav

28.11

Two Estonian museums shortlisted for prestigious European award

29.11

Estonia's Skeleton Tech opens €220 million supercapacitor plant in Leipzig

29.11

Estonian businessman Oliver Kruuda wanted by police

27.11

Researchers: Tallinn's Soviet-era Mustamäe district well worth exploring

28.11

Estonian post-WWII single-family homes evidence of deficit and practical choices

28.11

LEGO artist Nathan Sawaya's 'Art of the Brick' exhibition opens in Tallinn

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo