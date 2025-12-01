X!

Nelli Differt taking a break from competitive fencing

Fencer Nelli Differt is taking a break from competing after announcing she is expecting a baby.

Speaking at an Estonian Olympic Committee (EOK) press conference Monday, Differt, who was just outside the medals at last summer's Olympics in Paris, said she is not planning to retire just yet.

"This definitely does not mean that my sports career will end. It's more of a pause from competing than from fencing, as I will continue my daily training as much as the body allows. Fortunately [coach] Helen [Nelis-Naukas] has previous experience training a sportsperson who is expecting a child. I think we will manage this nicely," she said.

Differt noted that she won't be taking part in the first fencing world cup competition this coming weekend, and likely none of the other rounds of the season, "as before the season is out I will have become a mother."

After that, Differt says she plans to get back to competition as soon as possible, with the main goal being the 2028 Summer Games in Los Angeles.

"This goal has not disappeared anywhere. One team member will just be added," she said.

EOK chair Kersti Kaljulaid was also present at Monday's press conference and congratulated Differt on her news. "We will stay by Nelli's side and we will keep supporting her," Kaljulaid added.

Differt, 35, started fencing in Haapsalu at the beginning of the century. She is a three-time individual Estonian champion and an 11-time team Estonian champion.

Differt has won one medal, taking bronze in individual épée at the 2023 European Fencing Championships. She made her Olympic debut at the Paris Olympics in 2024. Estonia had taken gold in the team event at the previous games three years earlier in Tokyo, while Katrina Lehis took individual bronze. This meant the weight of expectation fell onto Differt too. While she was just outside the medals, finishing fourth, this was still the best result of any Estonian athlete at the Paris Games.

--

Editor: Andrew Whyte

