Estonian women's fencing team out of medals in world champs, to face US for fifth place

The Estonian women's épée team are to face the United States for fifth place at the World Fencing Championships taking place in Tbilisi, Georgia, after a loss to, Italy and a win against Poland.

The foursome of Katrina Lehis, Irina Embrich, Nelli Differt, and Julia Beljajeva wereseeded eighth in Tbilisi, giving them a bye in round one.

Lehis, Embrich, and Beljajeva are three-quarters of the 2020 Tokyo gold medal-winning team, and the four were already buoyed by Lehis' silver medal and Embrich's bronze in the individual épée event on Wednesday.

After defeating Venezuela, Estonia made the round of 16 versus Switzerland,

Estonia were five ahead in that match, but Pauline Brunner defeated Embrich 10:2, causing the Estonians to drop to the third-fourth place bronze match, to face the Italians.

Next, the team dropped down to fifth-sixth place playoffs after a 42:27 loss to Italy, The Italians had beaten Hong Kong 38:23 in the round of 16, and now face France in the semifinals.

In the following 5th–8th place match, the Estonians overcame Poland 41:27, setting them up with the fifth-sixth place playoff against the U´.S., who had defeated Canada 39:31.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook, Bluesky and X and never miss an update!