Kristin Lätt, Anneli Tõugjas-Männiste joint 9th after disc golf world champs day one

Disc golfers Kristin Lätt and Anneli Tõugjas-Männiste are the leading Estonians after day one of the ongoing World Championships in Finland, sharing first place.

The pair share that position with local player Olivia Kindstedt along with Americans Kona StarMontgomery and Valerie Mandujano, all of them at par.

Lätt recorded three birdies (one under par), 11 pars, and three bogeys, while Tõugjas-Männiste posted five birdies, ei

Anneli Tõugjas-Männiste Source: PGDA

ght pars, and five bogeys on day one.

Finnish disc golfer Henna Blomroos is currently in the lead at six under par, followed by second American Kat Mertsch, Briton Rachel Turton, and another Finn, Iida Lehtomäki, in joint second place at four under par.

Three other Estonians are in the top 20: Keiti Tätte, joint 14th (one over par), and Kaidi Allsalu and Kristi Unt in joint 20th place, 20 throws over par.

--

