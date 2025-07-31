X!

Ott Tänak fourth in the Rally Finland initial shakedown

News
Ott Tänak and Martin Järveoja in the Hyundai i20.
Ott Tänak and Martin Järveoja in the Hyundai i20. Source: Karli Saul
News

Rally driver Ott Tänak set the fourth fastest time in Thursday's WRC Rally Finland shakedown stage, round nine of the 2025 championship.

The short 2.5-kilometer Harju opening stage saw Tänak, currently topping the driver's table after a run of strong results going back to late May, put in the fastest shakedown time, of 2:15.1, on his second outing.

However, the Toyota pair of Takamoto Katsuta and Sébastien Ogier put in 1.3 second- and 0.4 second-faster times in the third run, pushing the Estonian down to third, and Irishman Josh McErlean (Ford) on his fifth outing put in a run one-tenth of a second faster than Tänak.

Tänak was followed by Toyota drivers Kalle Rovanperä (2:15.7) and Elfyn Evans (2:16.1), with Tänak's Hyundai teammate Adrien Fourmaux (2:16.0) separating those two, and reigning world champion and Hyundai driver Thierry Neuville finishing ninth with a time of 2:16.9 on his second run.

The fastest driver in the WRC2 category was Oliver Solberg, shock winner at the recent Rally Estonia, with a time of 2:21.5.

Estonian Robert Virves (Škoda) was 3.7 seconds behind him and shared fifth place with Joona Lauro, while Georg Linnamäe (Toyota) was 3.8 seconds behind and placed seventh.

The other Estonian competing in the WRC2 category, Romet Jürgenson, recorded a time of 2:25.9.

Stage one proper starts at 7.05 p.m. tonight, Estonian and Finnish time, and as standard the race runs through to Sunday.

Tänak, world champion in 2019, tops the table with 162 points, one point ahead of Evans.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook, Bluesky and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Anders Nõmm Andrew Whyte

Related

Watch again: Iseoma

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

15:04

Navy diver: No shortage of adrenaline in a mine diver's work

14:33

Estonia to cap renewable energy fee for major consumers

14:21

Prime minister: Prices are high because Estonia has too much retail space

14:02

Ott Tänak fourth in the Rally Finland initial shakedown

13:19

Eesti Energia's half-year profit drops by €70 million

12:51

Two die in Tallinn-Tartu highway accident Thursday morning

12:33

Damage from Russia's GPS jamming amounts to over €500,000, Estonia says

12:12

Lääne County archaeological dig sheds new light on Estonian hill forts

11:56

Retail volume up 5% on year but food sales continue to fall

11:11

Minister: Some Health Insurance Fund costs not easily tracked

be prepared!

Most Read articles

29.07

Europe does away with 100 ml liquids limit on flights

28.07

29 people injured in Lux Express bus crash

30.07

Estonian bus operator apologizes after crash leaves 29 people injured

29.07

AC/DC concert a boon for Estonian tourism sector

30.07

Estonia to spend over €10 billion on defense between 2026-2029

29.07

Tallinn's newly completed Pollinator Highway fenced off

30.07

Estonian Cell pulp mill to halt production for two months Updated

08:16

Discounts shrinking on near-expiry date food at Estonian supermarkets

29.07

Michelin-recognized Lahepere Villa restaurant to close in August

12:33

Damage from Russia's GPS jamming amounts to over €500,000, Estonia says

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo