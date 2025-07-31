X!

Rally Estonia confirmed for WRC calendar 2026

Ott Tänak and Martin Järveoja in the Hyundai i20 during Rally Estonia day one.
Ott Tänak and Martin Järveoja in the Hyundai i20 during Rally Estonia day one. Source: Karli Saul
Rally Estonia is confirmed to return next year for the 2026 World Rally Championship (WRC) season.

The WRC published next season's schedule on Thursday, and the race in South Estonia is penciled in the calendar from July 16 to 19, as this year, sandwiched between Rally Greece in late June and Rally Finland a month later.

One change for next year is the Central European Rally, which has been dropped due to economic reasons. Its spot in the schedule, albeit earlier in the year, will be taken by Rally Croatia, for round four of the championship.

Other than that, the same number of races will be held: 14, with the season starting with the Monte Carlo, Sweden, and Kenya rallies, as per tradition.

While the WRC sees the U.S. as a target venue, no race takes place there next year, nor will there be a full WRC event in the U.K. and Ireland, though the hope is this will change in 2027, the Dirtfish portal reported.

Rally Estonia became a full-calendar WRC event in 2020, and was absent from the calendar in 2024 (with Rally Latvia taking its place), returning this year.

This season still has six more rounds to go, and recent strong performances from Estonia's Ott Tänak, including a win in Greece and second place in his home rally, have slingshot him to the top of the table with Hyundai, albeit just by one point over Toyota driver Elfyn Evans.

The full 2026 WRC schedule looks like this:

January 22–25: Rallye Monte-Carlo

February 12–15: Sweden Rally

March 12–15: Safari Rally Kenya

April 9–12: Croatia Rally

April 23–26: Rally Islas Canarias

May 7–10: Vodafone Rally de Portugal

May 28–31: Rally Japan

June 25–28: EKO Acropolis Rally Greece

July 16–19: Rally Estonia

July 30 – August 2: Secto Rally Finland

August 27–30: Rally del Paraguay

September 10–13: Rally Chile

October 1–4: Rally Italia

November 11–14: Rally Saudi Arabia

--

