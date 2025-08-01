X!

Mark Lajal out after Lexington Open round of 16

News
Mark Lajal.
Mark Lajal. Source: Cranbrook Tennis Classic/Facebook
News

Estonia's top tennis player Mark Lajal is out of the Challenger 75 level Lexington Open in Kentucky, after losing in three sets 7:6 (4), 4:6, 4:6 in an interrupted round of 16 match against India's Dhakshineswar Suresh, ranked 788th in the world.

The tournament is one of several warm-ups taking place in North America ahead of the U.S. Open, starting later this month. Lajal has reached a new ATP ranking high of 147th on the back of his victory at the Bloomfield Hills, Michigan Challenger tournament just last weekend, his second tournament win at that level.

In Lexington, he reached the round of 16, the second of the competition, after former world No. 31 Lloyd Harris (U.S.) forfeited with things at 4:2 in the second set, Lajal having won the first set 7:5.

After winning the first set against Suresh on Thursday following a tie break, the Estonian lost set two. However, the third set was interrupted early on by rain, which stopped play for two hours.

After the return, Suresh, ranked 788th in the world, held on to win the third set 6:4.

Lajal served up eight aces through the course of the match but committed 13 double faults and failed to convert any of the six break points presented to him. Suresh converted two of his seven break chances. Of all points played, Lajal won 104 to Suresh's 115. Suresh faces tournament second-seeded American Eliot Spizzirri (ATP 124) in the quarterfinals.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook, Bluesky and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Henrik Laever. Andrew Whyte

Related

Watch again: Iseoma

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

16:27

Tõnu Kaljuste: Proms concert framed peace through shocking wars

15:16

Coop Eesti CEO: Store building overheads not major in retailers' business plan

14:24

Wizz Air to launch Tallinn-Krakow flights in October

13:59

Secure payment firm Wise fined €3.7 million over AML regulations violations

13:19

Mark Lajal out after Lexington Open round of 16

13:16

EDF colonel: June deadliest month for civilian casualties in 3 years of war

12:55

Economist predicts price rises will continue

12:23

Construction of complex Rail Baltic sections begins in Estonia

11:54

New bill bans license plate recognition cameras for traffic monitoring

11:22

Water-related deaths in Estonia down by one third to July

be prepared!

Most Read articles

31.07

Damage from Russia's GPS jamming amounts to over €500,000, Estonia says

31.07

Gallery: Central Tallinn tramway falling apart

31.07

Prime minister: Prices are high because Estonia has too much retail space

31.07

Prime minister: Estonia has no plans to recognize Palestine

31.07

Two die in Tallinn-Tartu highway accident Thursday morning

29.07

Europe does away with 100 ml liquids limit on flights

28.07

29 people injured in Lux Express bus crash

30.07

Estonian theater puts on demolition derby version of 'Romeo and Juliet'

30.07

Estonian bus operator apologizes after crash leaves 29 people injured

13:59

Secure payment firm Wise fined €3.7 million over AML regulations violations

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo