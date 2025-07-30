Estonian men's épée team out of world championships after Switzerland loss

The Estonian men's épée team went down by just one point to Switzerland in round two of the ongoing fencing world championships in Tbilisi, Georgia, on Tuesday.

Seeded 24th for the team event, the Estonian quartet of Sten Priinits, Filipp Djatsuk, Kasper Tafenau, and Ilian Bobrov defeated Qatar 45:24 in round one.

Switzerland are ninth seeds at the tournament and were given a bye in the first round.

Estonia battled back from an early 0:2 deficit to tie the match 36:36 before the Swiss edged out a narrow 45:44 win in the final bout.

The women's team finished sixth overall in the competition, though in the individual event they were much more dominant, with Katrina Lehis taking gold and Irina Embrich bronze.

