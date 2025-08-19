X!

EOK recognizes fencers Kristina Lehis and Irina Embrich for world champs success

Estonian women's epee team in the UAE.
Estonian women's epee team in the UAE. Source: FIE/BizziTeam/ Eva Pavia
The Estonian Olympic Committee (EOK) has handed out monetary rewards to two of Estonia's top women fencers and their coaches, following success in the world championships in Tbilisi, Georgia, last month.

Katrina Lehis, who recently took a silver medal at the World Championships, will be getting €20,000, while her coach Nikolai Novosjolov will receive half that amount. Irina Embrich, who won an individual bronze medal and claimed the 15th medal of her career at a major championships, has been awarded €15,000, while her coach Samuil Kaminski will receive €7,500.

EOK vice president and chairman of the elite sports committee, former Olympic discus gold medalist Gerd Kanter, confirmed that Lehis and Embrich have once again proven how Estonian fencing ranks in the upper echelons of the sport worldwide.

"I congratulate you wholeheartedly – these medals are the result of some hard work and a strong support team. Your entire season was consistently strong, and this is also a very good sign for preparing for the Los Angeles Summer Olympics. We wish you success in the coming season," Kanter said.

The sums are determined according to the procedure established by the EOK's executive committee, which recognizes athletes and their coaches for medals achieved at international championships.
The prize money to be paid out is allocated by the Ministry of Culture at the request of the EOK.

Editor: Kristjan Kallaste, Andrew Whyte

