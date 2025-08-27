X!

Tallinn's Suur-Sõjamäe area looked at for possible new large sports arena


Members of Estonia's women's basketball national team (picture is illustrative). Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
The Estonian Olympic Committee (EOK) is investigating sites for a potential new large sports arena in Estonia, with the Suur-Sõjamäe rail freight yard in the Ülemiste district of Tallinn being one possibility.

The Reform-Eesti 200 coalition agreement includes plans for a large 10,000+ seat multi-functional arena.

The private sector reportedly does not view this as profitable, while the government intends to use gambling tax revenues for construction costs.

Ministry of Culture Deputy Secretary General for Sports Raido Mitt told ERR that the Suur-Sõjamäe location is under consideration, though two other brownfield sites, the Paljassaare area on the Kopli peninsula, and Tondiraba, in Lasnamäe, are possible alternatives.

Mitt also would not rule out the arena being built in Tartu, instead, as championed by Eesti 200 MP Tanel Tein (Eesti 200).

"I am not saying that Tartu is completely out of the question as a location for the arena," Mitt said.

"However, no decisions have been made yet — preparations are currently underway for a time when it will be viable to initiate the project. We are mapping potential sites so that we are ready when the additional funding is known. However, one thing is a tax cut, and another thing is actual revenue," Mitt continued.

EOK representatives met with Mitt in August to discuss the options, after which Mitt wrote to the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Communications to inquire whether there were future plans for the Suur-Sõjamäe zone, and to sound out potentially reserving the site for the arena if not.

Mitt said the arena's function would be "to host sporting events, concerts, fairs, and similar."

As for gambling tax revenues, Mitt said "whether and to what extent this additional revenue will materialize will become clear during 2026."

EOK secretary general Kristo Tohver also said that input is still being gathered from interested parties, including sport and cultural event organizers. Design work could begin in 2027 at the earliest, Tohver added.

The EOK would lead the construction project, which could be completed before this decade is out if it went ahead.

The Suur-Sõjamäe freight rail yard is located just north of the Ülemiste City development and close to Tallinn Airport. The area will also host the Rail Baltica northern terminal, work on which is already underway.

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Mari Peegel

