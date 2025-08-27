X!

Madis Mihkels 11th in La Vuelta stage four

Madis Mihkels competing at La Vuelta.
Madis Mihkels competing at La Vuelta. Source: SCANPIX/ZUMAPRESS.com
Estonian cyclist Madis Mihkels finished 11th in stage four of La Vuelta a España on Tuesday.

Mihkels, who rides for the EF Education – EasyPost team, had a day earlier placed just outside the top 100 in stage three of La Vuelta, the last Grand Tour race of the year.

As for Tuesday's 206.7-kilometer Susa – Voiron stage, the Estonian also found himself part of the lead group, and his eventual 11th place moved him up 18 spots to 125th position (+12.46) in the overall rankings.

In the first half of Tuesday's stage, the riders crossed two category two climbs and one category three climb, while in the second half they rode mainly on the flat, with 26-year-old Briton Ben Turner (INEOS Grenadiers) bagging his maiden Grand Tour stage win.

The overall race leader is still Frenchman David Gaudu (Groupama - FDJ), followed by Dane Jonas Vingegaard (Team Visma | Lease a Bike), who share the same overall time.

A 24.1-kilometer individual time trial is scheduled for Wednesday.

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Henrik Laever

