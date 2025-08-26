X!

Madis Mihkels just outside top hundred in La Vuelta third stage

Madis Mihkels.
Madis Mihkels. Source: Spordisarjad.ee/Kristjan Kivistik/Stuudio.eu
News

Estonian cyclist Madis Mihkels finished 101st in stage three of the ongoing La Vuelta a España on Monday, finishing 1 minute and 19 seconds behind stage winner David Gaudu (France).

Despite being a tour of Spain, the final grand tour event of the year, stage three was held on Italian soil.

Mihkels, 22, who races for the EF Education – Easypost team and is wearing the Estonian champion's jersey, is currently 143rd (+12:46) in the overall standings.

The last part of the 139-kilometer San Maurizio Canavese – Ceres stage was ridden on hilly terrain involving 1,948 meters of ascent and one second-category climb. Gaudu navigated the last corners excellently to overtake stage favorite Mads Pedersen (Denmark, Lidl-Trek) and take his third La Vuelta stage win.

Overall race leader is another Dane, Jonas Vingegaard (Team Visma | Lease A Bike), who finished third at Monday's stage.

The official race site is here.

--

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Anders Nõmm

