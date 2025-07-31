X!

Keiti Tätte sixth at disc golf world championships after second day

Keiti Tätte.
Keiti Tätte. Source: Celine Lannusalu
Estonian disc golfer Keiti Tätte rose to sixth place after day two at the Pro Disc Golf Association (PDGA) World Championships being held in Tampere, Finland, while top player Kristin Lätt is in joint 14th position.

Lätt had been in ninth place after the first day of competition, while Tätte was 14th at that point.

Tätte threw five birdies (one under par) alongside four bogeys (at par) in the second day.

Meanwhile, Lätt, two-time world champion, began the second round with a double bogey and, although she recorded a birdie on the fourth hole, also committed a double bogey on the seventh, followed by two more bogeys and two birdies after lunch.

This gave her a total score of 71, or three over par, dropping her into a tie for 14th place alongside Anniken Kristiansen Steen and Holyn Handley.

Kristin Lätt. Source: ERR

Of other Estonian competitors, Anneli Tõugjas-Männiste, who shared ninth place with Lätt after day one, posted +4 on Thursday, which is also her total overall score, placing her in a tie for 17th. One of the people she ties with is compatriot Kaidi Allsalu, who threw two over par on Thursday. Kristi Unt (+7) shares 24th position.

At the top of the leaderboard, top U.S. disc golfer Ohn Scoggins, who lay in sixth place after the first day, had a very strong day two, putting in six birdies on holes 9 to 17 and climbing to the top lead with an overall score of eight under par. Scoggins is followed by a trio of local Finnish players: Iida Lehtomäki (-6), Henna Blomroos (-5), and Silva Saarinen (-4).

The men's competition continues in the afternoon.

The tournament is being held at courses in Tampere and Nokia, and runs to Sunday.

--

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Anders Nõmm

