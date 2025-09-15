X!

Estonian disc golf star Kristin Lätt announces break from competitive sport

Kristin Lätt.
Kristin Lätt. Source: Priit Mürk/ER
Estonia's two-time disc golf world champion Kristin Lätt announced on Monday morning that she will be taking an indefinite break from competitive sport.

Lätt wrote in a Facebook post that even before the current season began, she had serious doubts about whether to participate in the professional tour at all, as she was going through a difficult time in her personal life.

"I thought I could set those feelings aside while competing, but I ultimately found myself facing multiple injuries and severe anxiety. This made me realize that I don't currently have the capacity to maintain the same rhythm and that change is not only necessary but long overdue," Lätt wrote.

The disc golf star added that she has chosen to bring her current season to an end and is yet to make a decision about next season.

"Closing this chapter and stepping into the next has not been easy, but I feel at peace with my choice. I am excited to create space for new experiences. I love playing disc golf and will stay active in the community, but looking to lean into other roles like organizing events with my husband and sharing my knowledge with others, while also having the opportunity to focus on my family and home," she added.

"I'm choosing to focus on this new chapter and will share updates when I feel there's something more to say. Thank you for your understanding!"

---

Editor: Henrik Laever, Michael Cole

