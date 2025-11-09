Ott Tänak announces break from WRC career

The 2019 world champion made the announcement in the aftermath of Rally Japan, where he finished fourth.

The full text of Tänak's statement follows:

"After an incredible journey in the World Rally Championship and many unforgettable seasons competing at the highest level, I have decided to take a break from full-time rallying.

This choice has not been easy, but it feels like the right moment to pause, to reflect and to dedicate more time to my family and to life back home in Estonia," he continued.

"Motorsport has been my life since childhood. From the early days in local rallies to standing on the top step of WRC podiums, this sport has shaped who I am. Every stage, every corner, every challenge has taught me something about resilience, teamwork and passion.

Winning the World Rally Championship in 2019 was a dream come true, but just as valuable were the lessons learned from the difficult seasons; the moments when things didn't go as planned and yet we kept working forward.

In many ways, it's been like a wild rollercoaster. Full of breathtaking highs and humbling lows. It's been a ride that tested every part of me: physically, mentally and emotionally. But it's also been deeply rewarding, because every up and down made the journey more meaningful. Rallying is not just about the trophies, it's about the people, the dedication and the shared pursuit of success.

I would like to take a moment to thank everyone who has been part of this story. First and foremost, to all my sponsors since the very beginning-without your support, we wouldn't be here today. Estonian motorsport wouldn't be what it is now without your dedication. I'm forever grateful to [former top driver] Markko [Märtin] who built this bridge to WRC and opened the way for so many Estonians to follow in this sport. To my teams over the years: M-Sport, Toyota, Hyundai and everyone I've had the privilege to work with. Thank you all for your belief, your hard work, your trust and patience. To my co-drivers, my engineers, mechanics and all the people behind the scenes. Your passion and precision are what makes this sport so special. Nothing in rally is achieved alone and I've been fortunate to stand among the best in the chase for perfection.

To the rally community and the fans: You have been an incredible source of motivation. The energy at the service parks, the messages of support after difficult weekends or victories, for years there has been no WRC event without Estonian flag — that's impressive! These are the things that kept me going. I am truly grateful for your support through every twist and turn of this journey.

There has come a time in my career when the balance between competition and personal life needs to be reconsidered. My children are growing, life moves fast and I want to be present for the moments that matter most. I also want to take the time to reconnect with my roots, to enjoy the calm of home and to think about what comes next, both as a person and as a professional.

This is not a final goodbye to rallying. It's simply a chance to reset, recharge and refocus. I still love the sport deeply and I'm sure I'll continue to be around in one way or another. Rallying will always be a part of me and I'll always be proud of what we've achieved together.

As I look back on this incredible chapter, I do so with gratitude and humility. It has been one hell of a ride a journey that I will cherish forever. Thank you to everyone who shared this chapter with me. For now, it's time to slow down, take a breath and enjoy life's quieter roads. See you somewhere down the road!"

One more race remains in the 2025 WRC season, in Saudi Arabia later this month. Tänak was in with a theoretical chance of a second title up until this weekend's Rally Japan, but the dominance of Toyota, the team he won his 2019 title with, meant it will be one of their drivers, either Elfyn Evans or Sebastien Ogier, who will win.

Tänak, 38, from Saaremaa, has won 22 WRC races, all of them with co-driver and compatriot Martin Järveoja. The first full WRC victory came in 2017 in Sardinia, the most recent, this year's Acropolis Rally in Greece in summer. He won his home rally in 2020, the first time the race was a full-calendar event, and has won Rally Finland four times. He won at least one race in every season he competed, 2017-2025 inclusive, and took six victories in his world championship-winning year in 2019.

