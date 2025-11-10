Hyundai boss: Ott Tänak 'one of the finest rally drivers in the world'

Leading figures in the WRC world have reacted to Ott Tänak's announcement that he would be taking a break from top-level rallying.

While Tänak has not ruled out competitive outings in the future, just hours after finishing fourth overall at the penultimate round of 2025, Rally Japan, the Estonian announced that he would be taking a break from full-time rallying to focus more on home and family life.

"While we were sad to learn of Ott's decision, we naturally understand his motivation to step away from full-time rallying," Hyundai team boss Cyril Abiteboul commented, as reported by rally portal dirtfish.com.

"We have achieved a lot together across two very successful eras – from that first electrifying win in Estonia to the 2020 manufacturers' title, as well as eight victories and many podiums," Abiteboul went on.

The team boss noted that despite "all the highs" and "some lows," Tänak "is one of the finest rally drivers in the world and remains a force to be reckoned with."

"For all the highs we have celebrated together, there have also been some lows, yet Ott has always remained fully committed. When he has all the right ingredients, he is unstoppable.

Double world champion Kalle Rovanperä from nearby Finland meanwhile noted "All the best, Ott, and thanks for the battles."

Kalle Rovanperä. Source: Toyota GAZOO Racing

"I'll come to Estonia for a drink, since we both have a bit more free time now," Rovanperä, who himself took a semi-sabbatical after his second title two years ago, went on.

Rovanperä is also planning to drive in other categories of motorsport rather than being a full-time WRC driver next year.

DirtFish also asked Hyundai WRC sporting director Andrew Wheatley, ahead of the weekend's race, what the team would do with its third car should Tänak leave. Wheatley noted there were "two pathways: experience or youth. Or you mix-"

Wheatley listed 28-year-old Russian-Bulgarian driver Nikolay Gryazin as among the front runners, noting that reigning – until later this month – world champion Thierry Neuville (Belgium) and French driver Adrien Fourmaux would be staying put.

Tänak's final event for Hyundai will be Rally Saudi Arabia (November 26-29), and the team says it will communicate who will take his seat in 2026 by then.

Tänak and co-driver Martin Järveoja are mathematically certain to finish the season in fourth place and up until Japan had been in with a theoretical shot at the actual title. That title will go to Toyota, which had already bagged the manufacturer's prize at the Central European Rally last month, though who it will be is not yet decided: Three points separate Welshman Elfyn Evans, looking for his maiden driver's title, and second placer Sébastien Ogier (France), a veteran who has already won eight times since 2013.

Tänak, 38, from Saaremaa, has taken part in 174 WRC-level rallies since his debut in 2009 and has been a consistent frontrunner since 2017. He has taken 58 podium finishes, including 22 victories with M-Sport-Ford, Toyota and Hyundai. His title-winning year came in 2019 with Toyota, who he promptly left after the season to drive for Hyundai. The Estonian later had one season with smaller team M-Sport Ford, before returning to Hyundai.

His 2019 win ended the 15-year dominance of the two Sébastiens, Ogier and Loeb, both from France. Ogier, too, took a sabbatical from 2022, contesting selected events, but has raced the full 2025 season and could end up winning as noted. Loeb won nine titles 2004-2012, and raced in occasional WRC events as recently as 2022.

