Tennis player Daniil Glinka reaches career high ATP ranking

While Estonia's top player Mark Lajal has fallen slightly in the ATP men's tennis rankings, his compatriots Daniil Glinka and Kristjan Tamm have risen.

Lajal dropped one spot in the freshly-announced rankings and now sits in 149th place. Glinka climbed nine places to reach 247th, a career high so far, while Kristjan Tamm rose five spots to become the 880th in the world.

Glinka's improvement may still not be enough to make January's Australian Open qualifiers, however. He must reach at least the semifinals at this weekend's Challenger 75 tournament in Drummondville, Canada to keep those hopes alive.

Elena Malõgina remains the only Estonian woman currently in the WTA rankings, falling five places from last week to No. 458.

There were no changes among the top four — Arina Sabalenka remains ahead of Iga Swiatek, Coco Gauff, and Amanda Anisimova, while Elena Rybakina has risen to fifth.

The newly released men's tennis world rankings saw a change at the top, however, as Spain's Carlos Alcaraz overtook his great rival Jannik Sinner of Italy.

In third place is Germany's Alexander Zverev, who began the finals on Sunday with a 6–3, 7–6 (6) victory over current number five Ben Shelton (U.S.), with veteran star Novak Djokovic separating them in fourth place.

