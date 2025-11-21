X!

Ott Tänak and Martin Järveoja looking to end on a high at Rally Saudi Arabia

Ott Tänak.
Ott Tänak. Source: Hyundai Motorsport
Ott Tänak and Martin Järveoja are competing in their last race for Hyundai next week at Rally Saudi Arabia. The Estonian duo are hoping to end on a positive note before taking a break from the sport.

Rally Saudia Arabia is a gravel rally, and Tänak and Järveoja have achieved five of their six podium finishes this season on that surface.

"We are going into the complete unknown, so we just have to go there and see what this rally has to offer us," said Tänak ahead of Rally Saudi Arabia.

"We will be driving the Hyundai i20 N Rally1 'Evo' again, which has performed very well on gravel in the past. We don't know exactly what to expect from the tough gravel in Saudi Arabia, but the team has been strong in these conditions before."

Elfyn Evans (Toyota) leads the WRC driver's standings with 272 points, with Sebastien Ogier (Toyota) just three points behind him. Kalle Rovanperä (Toyota) is third with 248 points, while Tänak is fourth with 213 points.

On November 9, Ott Tänak announced that he would be taking a break from top-level rally driving at the end of the current season.

The 38-year-old from Saaremaa has won 22 WRC races in his career, all of them with co-driver and fellow Estonian Martin Järveoja. The duo's first full WRC victory came in 2017 in Sardinia. The most recent was this year's Acropolis Rally in Greece in summer.

He won his home rally in 2020, the first time the race was a full-calendar event, and has won Rally Finland four times. He won at least one race in every season he competed, 2017-2025 inclusive, and took six victories in his world championship-winning year in 2019.

Rally Saudi Arabia takes place from November 26-29.

