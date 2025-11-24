X!

Pippi Lotta Enok and Johannes Erm Estonia's athletes of the year

Pippi Lotta Enok
Pippi Lotta Enok Source: ERR
Hetathlete Pippi Lotta Enok and decathlete Johannes Erm have been picked as Estonian track and field athletes of the year 2025.

Awards were presented to the athletes, coaches, clubs, judges and veterans at a gala event Saturday, held at the National Library in Tallinn.

Enok, 23, competes also for the University of Oklahoma in the U.S. She started off the indoor season with a national short-track record in the pentathlon, followed by a third place at the NCAA indoor championships. The outdoor season continued just as strongly, and won her second career NCAA heptathlon title and set a new Estonian record. She also qualified for senior championship competitions for the first time and made her debut at the World Championships in Tokyo.

Johannes Erm. Source: Estonian Athletics Association.

Erm meanwhile twice improved the national short-track record in the indoor heptathlon, won world championship silver, and narrowly missed out on a medal at the European Championships. A challenging and demanding outdoor season culminated in a fifth-place finish in the decathlon at the World Championships in Tokyo.

Of other awards, performance of the year award went to pole vaulter Allika Inkeri Moser, who set the world-leading U-18 result this summer and won a gold medal at the European Youth Olympic Festival with a jump of 4.52 meters.

High jumper Elisabeth Pihela and runner Uku Renek Kronbergs won awards in the U-23 category, while awards were also handed out to the U-20, U-18, U-16 and U-14 age groups.

The national athletics association (Eesti Kergejõustikuliit) also expressed gratitude to the athletes who announced their retirements this year.

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Kristjan Kallaste

