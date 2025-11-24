Tanel Visnap wins his third Deaflympics gold in Tokyo

Tanel Visnap won his third gold medal at the Deaflympics in Tokyo, this time in the long jump, Postimees reported .

Visnap had taken gold medal in the same event in Brazil three years ago, plus bronze in the high jump.

This time around in Tokyo, Visnap had already won gold in the 100-meters, followed by gold in the 200-meters, and his long-jump of 7.24 added to that tally.

Ukraine's Jaroslav Vodopianov took silver in the long jump in Tokyo, and South Korea's Seung Yun Jeong took bronze.

The games finish on Wednesday, while Visnap, who now has five Deaflympics medals to his name, and the rest of the team, are due to arrive back home in Estonia on the same day, touching down at Tallinn Airport at 8 a.m. from a short-hop flight from Helsinki.

--

