Kristin Lätt tops Tallinn disc golf tournament leaderboard going into final day

Two-time disc golf world champion Kristin Lätt has taken the lead in the ongoing Disc Golf Pro Tour (DGPT) event at the Tallinn Song Festival Grounds.

Lätt, shaking off injury, was languishing in 20th place after the opening day of the major tournament Thursday, but was able to find her rhythm on day two, climbing to second place with the best result of the day.

On Saturday, the Estonian opened with two pars and a bogey (one over par), but then pulled off two birdies (one under par). These were followed by two more pars, then five consecutive birdies. This, with two more birdies at the end of the day, meant Lätt finished at eight under par at the end of Saturday's events.

Her cumulative three-day score of 15 below par catapulted her to sole leader of the women's competition, with Finland's Silva Saarinen, trailing by three throws, in second place. Americans Ella Hansen and Valerie Mandujano share third place (both at 10 under par), while Missy Gannon, another U.S. competitor who had started the day at the top of the leaderboard, dropped to fifth (nine below par).

Two other Estonians, Keiti Tätte and Kaidi Allsalu, have also made it to the final round at the event, dubbed the European Disc Golf Festival.

Tätte came in in joint seventh place together with Cadence Burge (U.S.) at seven under par. Kaidi Allsalu was in joint 22nd place (two over par) going into the final day. A total of 28 competitors qualified for the final round.

The final rounds of the DGPT tournament take place on Sunday.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook, Bluesky and X and never miss an update!