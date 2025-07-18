Estonian high jumper, hurdler advance in U-23 Euro champs in Norway

Estonian athletes Elisabeth Pihela and Anna Maria Millend have both made progress at the Under-23 European Championships in Bergen, Norway.

21-year-old Pihela advanced to the women's high jump final after clearing 1.77 and 1.81 meters, with the qualification round ending at 1.81. "Only two jumps were enough," said Pihela, who expected the final cutoff to be 1.84, adding she was pleased with her improved form, after being sick for most of June and again after the team championships.

Fourteen women cleared 1.81 to qualify; another Estonian, Edlin Lisbeth Laur cleared 1.77, not enough to advance. The final takes place on Saturday.

Also qualifying was Anna Maria Millend, 21, to the 100-meter hurdles semifinals. She finished third in her heat with a time of 13.43, despite a strong -2.5 m/s headwind. Millend ranked 16th overall among the 24 qualifiers. "Finally managed to get the start right," she said after the race, referencing earlier season struggles.

The semifinals and final both take place Friday.

--

