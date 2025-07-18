X!

Ott Tänak third in WRC Rally Estonia opening stage

News
Ott Tänak and Martin Järveoja in the Hyundai i20 during Rally Estonia day one.
Ott Tänak and Martin Järveoja in the Hyundai i20 during Rally Estonia day one. Source: Karli Saul
News

Estonian drivers put in some good performances before the home crowd at the opening day of this year's Rally Estonia, with Ott Tänak (Hyundai) finishing third in the opening Tartu Vald stage and Robert Virves (Škoda) coming in in fifth place.

Tänak's teammate and reigning world champion Thierry Neuville (Belgium) won stage one on Thursday evening.

Round eight of the 2025 season, Rally Estonia returns to the full WRC calendar after a year's absence, when its place was effectively taken by Rally Latvia. The race has been held in South Estonia since 2010, becoming a full WRC stage a decade later.

This year's route totals 20 stages over 308.35 km, and as is traditional with WRC events, Thursday featured a shakedown run (won by double world champion and Toyota driver Kalle Rovanperä of Finland) and a short stage proper, in front of spectators.

2019 champ Tänak and co-driver Martin Järveoja enter the race with great momentum after winning Rally Greece at the end of last month, his first win of this season. "We've had three tough rallies behind us, where we showed strong performances," he said before his home rally, which is followed by the near-home Rally Finland.

"Now a new challenge awaits – Rally Estonia, the first of two very fast and flowing gravel rallies. I really enjoy driving on fast gravel roads, as those were the roads I learned to rally on," Tänak went on.

The Estonian said the correct car setup will be crucial in both Estonia and Finland. "Both rallies require a clean performance because speeds are high and time differences are very small. The car setup must be precise, and aerodynamics will play a big role," he explained.

Tänak's recent strong performances have boosted him up to third place in the overall standings going into Rally Estonia, on 138 points, behind only two Toyota drivers: Welshman Elfyn Evans – fresh off giving a demonstration drive with Prime Minister Kristen Michal in the co-driver's seat and hungry for his maiden title (150 points), with veteran eight-time world champion Sébastien Ogier (France) nine points behind Evans. Rovanperä is in fourth place on 117 points, while Neuville is down in fifth place on 96 points ahead of the Estonian race.

On Thursday, Neuville put in a time of 1:42.9 to win stage one. Evans was 0.5 seconds behind him, Tänak just a tenth of a second behind Evans, and Rovanperä a full second behind the stage winner. Virves, racing in the WRC2 category, came next, 1.2 seconds slower than Neuville, and Toyota's Takamoto Katsuta rounded out the top six.

Several other Estonians are competing in the lower-tier Rally2 category, namely Romet Jürgenson and his co-driver Siim Oja (Ford), Georg Linnamäe and his British co-driver James Morgan, along with the pairings of Egon Kaur - Allan Birjukov (Škoda), Joosep Ralf Nõgene - Aleks Lesk (Toyota), and Travis Pärs - Aigar Pärs (Peugeot, in the Rally4 category).

Linnamäe (Toyota; +2.1) also put in an impressive drive, tying with Finnish neighbor Tuukka Kauppinen (Toyota; +2.1) for eighth place.

The race continues Friday from 9.16 a.m., the first full day of competition, with the 24.35 km Peipsiääre 1 stage.

Six more stages follow on Friday, the last starting at 7.15 p.m. (Elva linn).

Saturday brings seven more stages on the South Estonian gravel, with the final day, Sunday, starting at 9.39 a.m. with the first of two regular stages, culminating in the Kääriku 2 power stage at 1.15 p.m.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook, Bluesky and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Siim Boikov

Related

watch live

Watch again: Iseoma

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

12:21

Leonid Latsepov and Liis-Grete Hussar Estonian 10,000-meter champions

11:42

Coop Pank's profits down 17 percent on year to Q2 2025

11:16

Police: Action needed to improve safety of Tartu's Emajõgi River promenade Updated

11:09

Estonia's foreign minister welcomes new EU sanctions package on Russia

10:11

Three of 87 dogs granted interim care in ownership dispute

09:35

Two die in Tartu County ATV accident

08:57

Paide and Kalju through to UEFA Conference League second round qualifiers

08:14

Kristin Lätt 20th in Tallinn DGPT round, Latvia's Klezberga leads

07:44

Ott Tänak third in WRC Rally Estonia opening stage

07:12

Gallery: Estonian reservists fire French CAESAR self-propelled guns for first time Updated

be prepared!

Most Read articles

15.07

YouTuber IShowSpeed's Tallinn trip cost Visit Estonia €30,000

17.07

Tallinn mayor: District elder working from Laos 'not reasonable'

16.07

Researcher: IShowSpeed's €30,000 visit was cheap advertising for Estonia

17.07

ERR experiment: bars, shops not rushing to accept Eesti.ee app digital IDs

15.07

Archeologists discover nearly 80 skeletons in central Tartu

17.07

Bank of Estonia's historic manor 'finally' sells after 10 years on market

14.07

Tallinn-Vilnius train connection exceeds expectations

17.07

Russia charges Estonian museum director with 'rehabilitating Nazism'

17.07

Tallinn to recondition 70 diesel buses after procurement falls through again

17.07

45 teachers lose jobs in Narva after failing to meet language requirements

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo